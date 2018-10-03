Italy's government goal is to reduce debt and deficit after 2019: Deputy PM Salvini

ROME (Reuters) - The goal of Italy’s government is to reduce the country’s debt and deficit after 2019, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday.

Salvini comments appeared to be in line with what a League source indicated earlier, that deficit targets for 2020 and 2021 would be 2.2 percent of gross domestic product and 2 percent respectively.

The ruling coalition last week said it planned to run a deficit of 2.4 percent of GDP over the next three years, tripling the previous target.

Salvini, who is also the leader of the ruling League party, added that “there is someone in Europe” that is aiming to put Italy on its knees in order to buy its banks and companies at a low price, speaking on a morning show on private broadcaster Mediaset.