November 26, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's Salvini says Brussels gave 'positive feedback' on lower deficit goal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Italy's far right leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini attends a a news conference with French far right leader Marine Le Pen in Rome, Italy October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday that the government had received “positive feedback” from Brussels about lowering its 2019 deficit target, but he declined to talk about numbers.

Salvini spoke to reporters in the lower house of parliament.

Two sources have said that the government is considering reducing its deficit target for next year to as low as 2 percent of gross domestic product from a previously set 2.4 percent goal.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Valentina Za

