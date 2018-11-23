Italy EU affairs minister Savona denies report he may quit

European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona gestures as he holds a news conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Italy June 12, 2018 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s EU Affairs Minister Paolo Savona denied on Friday a press report that he was considering resigning over the government’s decision to challenge European Union budget rules.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported earlier that Savona had threatened to quit over the budget standoff, citing an unnamed League minister as its source.

“That is the dream of Corriere della Sera, which has been asking me to resign from the moment I was sworn in,” Savona said in a statement to Reuters via WhatsApp.