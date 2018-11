European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona gestures as he holds a news conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Italy June 12, 2018 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

(Reuters) - Italy’s EU Affairs Minister Paolo Savona is considering resigning over the government’s decision to challenge European Union budget rules, daily Corriere Della Sera said.

The newspaper cited an unnamed League minister as its source.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Savona.