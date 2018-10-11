FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 7:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy government's internal budget debate is intense but manageable: minister

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Internal debate between Italy’s two ruling parties and the economy minister over the government’s proposed 2019 budget is intense but not out of hand, a junior minister, Armando Siri, said on Thursday.

The junior minister for infrastructure made the comment in a radio interview after days of market turmoil over the government’s plan for a big expansion of the budget deficit despite initial objections from the economy minister.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Mark Bendeich

