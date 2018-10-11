Italy government's internal budget debate is intense but manageable: minister

ROME (Reuters) - Internal debate between Italy’s two ruling parties and the economy minister over the government’s proposed 2019 budget is intense but not out of hand, a junior minister, Armando Siri, said on Thursday.
The junior minister for infrastructure made the comment in a radio interview after days of market turmoil over the government’s plan for a big expansion of the budget deficit despite initial objections from the economy minister.
Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Mark Bendeich