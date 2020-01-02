Italy state sector surplus 9.7 billion euros in December 2019

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s state sector budget posted a surplus of 9.7 billion euros ($10.9 billion) in December 2019, down some 2.8 billion euros from the same month a year earlier, the Treasury said on Thursday.

For the year as a whole, Italy’s state sector borrowing requirement reached 41.78 billion euros, down from 45.22 billion euros in 2018, the Treasury said.

Interest on Rome’s 2.4 trillion euro debt pile was down 250 million euros last month. ($1 = 0.8941 euros)