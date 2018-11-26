Italian government sticking to 2019 deficit target, for now

FILE PHOTO - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives at an extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government is sticking to its main 2019 budget goals for now as it awaits a full cost analysis of its most important spending measures for next year, coalition leaders said on Monday.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte met his two deputies, Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio, to discuss the financial package, with the European Commission warning of possible disciplinary action if Rome fails to revise its expansionary plans.

“The objectives that have already been fixed are confirmed,” said a joint statement signed by the three men. However, two government sources said the deficit target might be lowered in the wake of the forthcoming spending review.