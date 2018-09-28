FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 28, 2018 / 9:58 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

EU parliament head calls Italy's 2019 budget plan a risk for savers

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Parliament head Antonio Tajani said on Friday that fiscal targets set by Italy’s eurosceptic government were “against the people” and could hit savers without creating jobs.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani speaks during a debate on The State of the European Union at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

On Thursday, Italy’s populist-led government targeted a budget deficit at 2.4 percent of economic output for the next three years, defying European Union fiscal rules and surprising markets which had expected lower targets.

“I am very concerned for what is happening in Italy,” said Tajani, who is a center-right opposition politician in Italy and close ally to former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The budgetary plans “will not raise employment but will cause trouble to the savings of the Italians,” Tajani said.

Italy has the second largest public debt in relation to output in the EU after bailed-out Greece and had committed for next year to a deficit three times smaller.

“This budget is not for the people, it is against the people,” Tajani said in a recorded statement, adding that the planned measures “will create many problems in the north (of Italy) without solving problems in the south,” which is the least developed part of the country.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.