Italy, Brussels says they want to reach rapid deal on Italy budget

FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria holds a news conference after a Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government and the European Commission are both committed to reaching a rapid solution to the dispute over Rome’s 2019 budget, the economy ministry said on Monday.

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria met Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels, Tria’s ministry said in a statement.

“Tria and Dombrovskis expressed the common will to find a solution to the dispute over the budget as soon as possible,” the ministry said.

The Commission has rejected Italy’s expansionary 2019 fiscal package, saying it will not reduce the country’s large public debt as EU rules require.