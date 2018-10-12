FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Tria and U.S. Mnuchin hold 'constructive meeting' over budget

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria met U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday in Bali, stressing Rome’s determination to ensure a reduction in the country’s debt to gross domestic product ratio, an Italian Treasury statement said.

FILE PHOTO - United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks during an interview with Reuters at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

“(Tria) stressed... the intention to maintain a constructive dialogue with the EU Commission and the other Euro area partners,” it said.

The statement added that Tria also told Mnuchin about Italy’s willingness to maintain an “active and positive role in the process of strengthening the Euro area and the EU.”

In a tweet, Mnuchin defined the meeting with Tria as “constructive” and said the two officials had discussed Italy’s fundamentals and the government’s efforts to increase growth and reduce public debt.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Stephen Jewkes

