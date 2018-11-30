Italy can still avoid EU procedure over 2019 budget: economy minister

FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria holds a news conference after a Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy still has time to avoid EU disciplinary action over its budget plans for next year, two Italian newspapers reported Economy Minister Giovanni Tria as saying.

Rome is still discussing the budget proposals with Brussels, dailies Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica quoted Tria as saying in Buenos Aires where he is attending the G20 meeting.

“We can still avoid an infringement procedure,” Tria said, Corriere reported.

On Thursday EU government representatives backed a disciplinary move against Italy over its debt and warned against financial risks of a planned pension reform that would allow workers to retire earlier.