Italy looking to cut 2019 GDP estimates to find deal with EU Commission: newspapers

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s economy minister is looking to revise downwards the budget estimate for economic growth next year to try to reach a deal with the European Commission over its fiscal policy, Italian newspapers reported on Sunday.

European Union and Italian flags are seen in downtown Rome, Italy, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The Commission, the European Union’s executive, rejected Italy’s fiscal plan for 2019 last month. It said it flouted a commitment to lower the deficit and did not guarantee a reduction in the country’s debt, the second highest in the euro zone as a proportion of gross domestic product.

The Commission gave Rome until Tuesday to present a new budget and could start disciplinary steps against Rome later this month.

In its latest multi-year economic targets, in early October, Italy revised up its growth forecasts, with 2019 gross domestic product growth seen at 1.5 percent.

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Friday Italy stood by the main pillars of its budget.

But la Repubblica newspaper said Tria was considering cutting the estimate for 2019 GDP growth to 1 percent and another daily, Il Messaggero, said he would cut the GDP forecast for next year to 1.2 percent.

Both newspapers reported that Tria was also examining the possibility of including in the budget an automatic mechanism which would cut public expenses in case the deficit were to rise beyond the set threshold.

The Commission said on Thursday Italy’s economy would grow more slowly in the next two years than Rome thinks, with GDP rising 1.2 percent in 2019 and making budget deficits higher than assumed.

In his comments on Friday, Tria said a sharp reduction in the government’s budget deficit, as demanded by the Commission, would be suicide for Italy’s economy.

He added that the economic slowdown made an expansionary budget even more necessary.