FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends a session of the lower house of parliament in Rome, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy’s Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said on Tuesday that, while Rome and the European Commission had different views on the Italian budget for next year, they would continue to discuss it.

“We have some disagreements, but this does not mean we cannot have a dialogue, a constructive dialogue between the Commission and Italy,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.