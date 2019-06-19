Italy's Tria sees welfare savings of 3-4 billion euro in 2020: FT

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Economy and Finance Minister Giovanni Tria speaks to reporters during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Fukuoka, Japan June 9, 2019. Franck Robichon/Pool via REUTERS

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s public account could benefit from 3 to 4 billion euro ($3.4-$4.5 billion) of lower than expected uptake of welfare measures next year, finance minister Giovanni Tria was reported as saying in a interview with the Financial Times.

The European Union looks increasingly likely to impose disciplinary procedures on Italy over the management of its huge public debt.

Tria is expected to discuss later in the day how to avoid the EU infringement with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the leaders of the ruling coalition.