Italy's Tria urges less conflict, shared solution with EU on budget

Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria holds a news conference after a Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

ROME (Reuters) - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday the dispute over Italy’s budget was hurting the Italian and the European economies and that Rome would seek a shared solution with the European Commission.

“The dramatization of the dispute between Italy and the Commission damages the Italian and by consequence the European economy,” Tria said in a statement after the EU executive readied a disciplinary procedure against Rome.

Tria said Italy remained convinced the “moderately expansionary” budget was needed to counter a slowdown in the Italian and European economies but added that Rome would “continue dialogue with the Commission to seek a shared solution in our mutual interests”.

