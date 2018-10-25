Italy's PM will be successful with work on economy: Trump

ROME (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Italy’s prime minister was working very hard on the economy and would be successful.
His comment on Twitter came only days after the European Commission rejected Italy’s 2019 budget, saying it broke EU rules on public spending, and asked Rome to submit a new one within three weeks or face disciplinary action.
Trump also said he agreed 100 percent with Italy’s hard line on illegal immigration.
Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giulia Segreti; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg