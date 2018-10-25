Italy's PM will be successful with work on economy: Trump

ROME (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Italy’s prime minister was working very hard on the economy and would be successful.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures as he holds a news conference in Rome, Italy, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

His comment on Twitter came only days after the European Commission rejected Italy’s 2019 budget, saying it broke EU rules on public spending, and asked Rome to submit a new one within three weeks or face disciplinary action.

Trump also said he agreed 100 percent with Italy’s hard line on illegal immigration.