December 17, 2018 / 9:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy trade surplus narrows year-on-year in October as imports rise more than exports

(Reuters) - Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 3.784 billion euros in October, narrowing from a surplus of 4.914 billion euros in the same month of 2017, data showed on Monday.

Exports rose 9.6 percent year-on-year, while imports increased 14.2 percent, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

With European Union countries, Italy registered an October trade surplus of 744 million euros, compared with a surplus of 635 million euros in October 2017.

Exports to EU nations in October were up 8.1 percent year-on-year, compared to a 7.9 percent rise in imports.

