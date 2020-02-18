Drinks group Campari to move registered office to the Netherlands

FILE PHOTO: Campari bottles are seen in a bar downtown Milan, Italy, September 4, 2018. Picture taken September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Campari (CPRI.MI) said on Tuesday it planned to move its registered office to the Netherlands and introduce an new loyalty share scheme, in a move aimed at increasing the Italian spirits group M&A opportunities.

The maker of orange-colored Aperol liqueur and the namesake red aperitif added it would maintain its tax residence in Italy and would continue to be listed solely on the Milan bourse.

Campari’s controlling investor Lagfin confirmed its long-term commitment to the company, said the statement, which was released at the same time of 2019 results.

The group also said it wanted to reward its long-term shareholders more effectively.