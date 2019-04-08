Deals
Italy's Roberto Cavalli gets creditor protection from court: sources

FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured outside a Roberto Cavalli store in Vienna, Austria, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - A Milan court has granted creditor protection to Roberto Cavalli giving the troubled Italian fashion house up to 120 days to present a turnaround plan, two sources told Reuters on Monday.

Private equity firm Clessidra has been trying for months to sell its 90 percent stake in Cavalli which has posted a string of losses in recent years.

The Tuscany-based luxury group decided to ask for Chapter 11-like protection at the end of March to keep the business running while it finds a new investor.

Three investors including Italian fashion entrepreneur Renzo Rosso are eyeing a possible bid for the luxury label.

Cavalli was not immediately available for a comment.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Alfredo Faieta

