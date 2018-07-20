FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 11:46 AM / in 23 minutes

Italian government has reached agreement on CDP nominations: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government has reached a deal on who should take charge of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), a government source said on Friday, ending weeks of tension over the sensitive appointments.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

The source said the accord was reached following a meeting between Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria and the undersecretary to the prime minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti.

However, the source gave no details on who would take the reins of the powerful CDP, which traditionally plays a vital role in Italian corporate politics and is often called in when national strategic interests are deemed to be at stake.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Editing by Crispian Balmer

