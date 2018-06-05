FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

President of Italy's state lender CDP to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Claudio Costamagna is stepping down as the head of Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the banker said on Tuesday.

“This morning I shared... the decision not to proceed with a second mandate as president of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti,” Costamagna said in a statement.

Giuseppe Conte was sworn in last week as Italy’s prime minister, heading an anti-establishment government bent on overhauling European Union rules on budgets and immigration.

Veteran banker Costamagna, formerly at Goldman Sachs, has been president of CDP since July 2015.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Stephen Jewkes

