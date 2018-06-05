President of Italy's state lender CDP to step down

MILAN (Reuters) - Claudio Costamagna is stepping down as the head of Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the banker said on Tuesday.

“This morning I shared... the decision not to proceed with a second mandate as president of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti,” Costamagna said in a statement.

Giuseppe Conte was sworn in last week as Italy’s prime minister, heading an anti-establishment government bent on overhauling European Union rules on budgets and immigration.

Veteran banker Costamagna, formerly at Goldman Sachs, has been president of CDP since July 2015.