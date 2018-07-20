Italy government picks CEO of CDP and Treasury DG: sources

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government has agreed to appoint Fabrizio Palermo as the new CEO of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and Alessandro Rivera as director-general of the Treasury, political sources said on Friday.

The decision ended weeks of tension over the sensitive appointments, which had rattled markets.

Palermo is currently chief financial officer at CDP, while Rivera is head of the financial sector policy and legal affairs department at the Treasury.