FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 20, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Italy government picks CEO of CDP and Treasury DG: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government has agreed to appoint Fabrizio Palermo as the new CEO of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and Alessandro Rivera as director-general of the Treasury, political sources said on Friday.

The decision ended weeks of tension over the sensitive appointments, which had rattled markets.

Palermo is currently chief financial officer at CDP, while Rivera is head of the financial sector policy and legal affairs department at the Treasury.

Reporting Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Philip Pullella, editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.