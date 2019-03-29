Business News
March 29, 2019 / 11:31 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Don't meddle with central bank's role, Italy president warns parties

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: President of Italy Sergio Mattarella arrives to the Arraiolos Group meeting at Rundale Palace, Latvia, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

ROME (Reuters) - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday warned Italy’s ruling coalition not to interfere with the independent role of the Italian and European Central Banks.

The ruling League and 5-Star Movement plan to set up a parliamentary commission to look into possible failings of oversight by the Bank of Italy which they say led to the collapse of numerous Italian banks.

Mattarella issued a statement warning that the commission must not “overlap”, or attempt to reduce the independence of the Bank of Italy, the ECB or other market supervisory agencies.

Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by Giselda Vagnoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below