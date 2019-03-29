Don't meddle with central bank's role, Italy president warns parties

FILE PHOTO: President of Italy Sergio Mattarella arrives to the Arraiolos Group meeting at Rundale Palace, Latvia, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

ROME (Reuters) - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday warned Italy’s ruling coalition not to interfere with the independent role of the Italian and European Central Banks.

The ruling League and 5-Star Movement plan to set up a parliamentary commission to look into possible failings of oversight by the Bank of Italy which they say led to the collapse of numerous Italian banks.

Mattarella issued a statement warning that the commission must not “overlap”, or attempt to reduce the independence of the Bank of Italy, the ECB or other market supervisory agencies.