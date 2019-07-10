Italy's Generali, CDP urge China to further open up financial sector

FILE PHOTO: The Generali logo is seen on the company's building in Milan, Italy November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Two of Italy’s largest financial institutions, insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) and sovereign wealth fund CDP, called on Wednesday for China to further open up its markets for financial services to Italian firms and other foreigners.

Generali’s international business chief, Jaime Anchustegui, told an Italy-China financial forum in Milan that he hoped foreign firms would be able to take controlling stakes in life insurance businesses in China.

“We hope that foreign investors will have the possibility to take control ... in the life market,” Anchustegui said.

Earlier, the chief financial officer of wealth fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Paolo Calcagnini, made a similar call at the forum, which was attended by top Chinese banking executives and regulators.