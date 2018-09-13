Italy market watchdog head resigns: economic spokesman of League party

MILAN (Reuters) - Mario Nava, the head of Italy’s market watchdog Consob, has resigned just months after taking up the job, the economic spokesman of Italy’s ruling League party said in a tweet on Thursday.

“I thank Dr. Nava for the good sense he has shown with this resignation,” wrote Claudio Borghi, who also serves as the president of the lower house budget committee.

Nava was appointed to the Consob post earlier this year by the then government. But instead of resigning from his previous post as director for the European Commission’s financial system surveillance and crisis management, he took a temporary leave, angering the new coalition government.

Consob was not immediately available for comment.