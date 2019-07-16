Italy's Salini drops key figures from corrected Astaldi announcement

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest builder, Salini Impregilo (SALI.MI), issued on Tuesday a corrected version of its announcement of a proposed takeover of ailing rival Astaldi (AST.MI), removing some key figures on planned financing for the operation.

Salini’s new statement, described as a corrected replacement for an earlier one issued late on Monday, removed the amount of its planned offer for a controlling stake in Astaldi, which the first statement put at 225 million euros ($253 million).

The replacement statement also omitted key figures in relation to Salini’s planned 600 million euros share issue. The original statement said state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) would contribute 250 million euros and a group of financial institutions another 150 million euros.

Those figures were deleted from the corrected statement, though it said CDP and the institutions remained supportive.

Salini did not say why it had deleted the figures.