Italy holds cabinet meeting on toll-road operators on Wednesday: sources

FILE PHOTO - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addresses the media at the Southern EU Countries Summit at the Auberge de Castille in Valletta, Malta, June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will meet later on Wednesday with Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli to discuss toll-road operators, two government sources told Reuters.

According to one source, discussions could also involve Atlantia, the infrastructure group whose motorway concessions the government has repeatedly threatened to revoke after the deadly collapse in August of a bridge operated by the group’s Autostrade per l’Italia unit.