Italy PM denies economy minister could step down

ROMA (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday ruled out the idea that Economy Minister Giovanni Tria could step down due to tensions with the ruling coalition.
“All ministers should stay calm ... there is nothing on the agenda,” Conte said during a press conference in Doha when asked about rumours that Tria could quit.
Tria himself dismissed the speculation as “rubbish”, according to comments reported by Italian daily Corriere della Sera.
Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Agnieszka Flak