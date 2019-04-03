Italy PM denies economy minister could step down

Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ROMA (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday ruled out the idea that Economy Minister Giovanni Tria could step down due to tensions with the ruling coalition.

“All ministers should stay calm ... there is nothing on the agenda,” Conte said during a press conference in Doha when asked about rumours that Tria could quit.

Tria himself dismissed the speculation as “rubbish”, according to comments reported by Italian daily Corriere della Sera.