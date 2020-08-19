Italy PM says to present recovery plan to EU by mid-October

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends a session of the upper house of parliament, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, Italy, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy is working on identifying investment and reform projects to tie in with European Union financial support and will present its recovery plan by mid-October, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told a newspaper on Wednesday.

“We will pay great attention to material and immaterial infrastructure and aim to invest in schools, universities and research. We will also use the opportunity to improve the efficiency of public administration and justice,” he told the daily Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Conte said he also backed calls from former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to strengthen instruments aimed at bringing greater stability to the euro area.