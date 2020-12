FILE PHOTO: A European Union's flag flutters outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s cabinet will meet on Dec. 7 to discuss the country’s national recovery plan, a statement from the Prime Minister’s office said on Friday.

Rome is expected to receive more than 200 billion euros ($242.88 billion) from the European Recovery Fund designed to help EU nations hardest hit by the coronavirus.