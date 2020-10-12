Italy's eyewear trade fair MIDO moved again to June 2021 over virus risk

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s international eyewear fair MIDO said on Monday it had postponed its 50th edition for the second time to June 2021 after a resurgence of coronavirus infections, hoping for better business opportunities once the emergency subsides.

The fair was initially scheduled for February 2020 but was delayed by a year when Italy found itself at the peak of the health emergency.

It will now be held in Milan from June 5-7, 2020, “to ensure better business opportunities”, with the hope that travel between countries will be “safer and easier” next summer, MIDO said. Half of MIDO’s exhibitors and visitors come from abroad.

Coronavirus infections have been rising sharply in recent weeks in Europe and in Italy, forcing Rome to consider new restrictive measures to limit the contagion.