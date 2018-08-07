FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy lowers death toll in Bologna crash to one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - One person died in a motorway accident near the Italian city of Bologna when a tanker truck exploded, authorities said, revising the death toll down from two as originally reported.

Firefighters work near the motorway after an accident caused a large explosion and fire at Borgo Panigale, on the outskirts of Bologna, Italy, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Video of Monday’s incident showed the tanker, which contained inflammable materials, slamming into the back of another lorry which had come to a halt because of heavy traffic near Bologna airport.

The tanker exploded in flames, sending a huge ball of fire and black smoke into the sky.

Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by David Stamp

