Five killed as helicopter and small plane collide above Italian Alps

ROME (Reuters) - A mid-air collision between a helicopter and a light aircraft above the Italian Alps has killed at least five people, rescuers said on Friday.

Italy’s alpine rescue corps posted a video of the Rutor glacier in the Aosta Valley, some 80 km (50 miles) northwest of the city of Turin, with one of the aircraft partly submerged in deep snow.

They found two survivors.

It was not immediately clear how the accident happened or who was aboard the aircraft.