U.S. citizen arrested in Italy after shopkeeper killed

ROME (Reuters) - A 22-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested on Saturday suspected of murdering a shopkeeper in a town near Rome, police said.

The body of Norveo Fedeli, 74, was discovered in his clothes store in Viterbo on Friday. Police said he appeared to have been struck repeatedly around the head with a blunt instrument.

Video surveillance cameras showed a young man wearing sunglasses and a back-to-front baseball cap leaving the area.

Within 24 hours, police said they traced the man to the nearby town of Capodimone and arrested him in at the bed and breakfast where he had been staying.

Police named him as Michael Aaron Pang, saying he was born in South Korea and had U.S. nationality. A police officer told a televised news conference that the victim’s wallet and credit card had been found in Pang’s room.

It was not immediately possible to contact Pang or his lawyer.

Italian media said he had been in Italy for more than two months and had been expected in Fedeli’s store to pick up and pay for some clothes that he had ordered.