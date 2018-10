VERONA (Reuters) - Italy has not asked Moscow to support its debt, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday, denying suggestions that Rome is seeking Russian investors to buy Italian bonds in an effort to calm markets.

FILE PHOTO: Interior Minister Matteo Salvini attends a news conference after a cabinet meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 20 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

“We do not need external help,” Salvini told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in the northern city of Verona.