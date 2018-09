ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s populist government is considering increasing the deficit of the country to spur growth and make life better for Italians, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.

Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaks during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

“I’m fully aware what it means to increase the deficit and what can happen in the markets and that’s why we won’t hike the deficit to give bonuses but to fund a credible plan for the growth of the country,” Di Maio said in a radio interview.