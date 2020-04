MILANO (Reuters) - U.S. credit specialist Bain Capital Credit Member held 9.8% of Italy’s biggest bad loan specialist doValue (DOVA.MI) as of April 6, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

The stake is held indirectly trough Sankaty European Investments.

The filing also reported that hedge fund EJF Capital cut its stake in doValue to 1.9% from a previous 10.7% as of the same date.