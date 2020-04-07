Fire strikes house of former ECB chief Draghi in Italy's Umbria region: local media

ROME (Reuters) - A fire struck the house of former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi in the small town of Citta della Pieve, in the central Italian region of Umbria, local media said on Tuesday.

Mayor Fausto Risini told local newspaper Corriere dell’Umbria he believed that Draghi was at the house to spend some days with his family. There were no immediate reports of any injuries

Corriere dell’Umbria said that firefighters intervened shortly before 10 p.m. to put out flames that hit a chimney.