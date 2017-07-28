FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drought-hit Rome to avoid water rationing: city utility
July 28, 2017 / 5:06 PM / 18 days ago

Drought-hit Rome to avoid water rationing: city utility

1 Min Read

A paddle boat is seen aground on a sandspit that emerged due to the drought in the lake of Bracciano, north of Rome, Italy July 26, 2017.Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Rome water utility ACEA said on Friday the Italian capital had avoided water rationing after regional authorities modified a decree banning withdrawals from a drought-hit lake.

The city's mayor had called on the government to stop water rationing, which ACEA had said would have to be introduced on July 31 if it could not draw on Lake Bracciano, north of Rome.

ACEA Chairman Luca Lanzalone told a conference call that regional president Nicola Zingaretti had told him there would be "a corrective measure that should remove the need to rotate (supplies of) water".

Reporting by Massimiliano di Giorgio, writing by Isla Binnie

