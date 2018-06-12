FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 12, 2018 / 6:07 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Italy's EU Affairs minister says ECB should be similar to U.S. Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The new Italian minister for EU Affairs Paolo Savona said on Tuesday the European Central Bank should have a statute similar to the one of other central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.

FILE PHOTO: European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona adjusts his glasses as he holds a news conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Italy June 12, 2018 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

According to Savona, a eurosceptic economist whose appointment to the economy ministry was vetoed by Italy’s president, the European monetary union needs to be improved making changes to the rules governing the ECB.

Reporting by Gavin Jones; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.