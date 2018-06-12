Italy's EU Affairs minister says ECB should be similar to U.S. Fed

ROME (Reuters) - The new Italian minister for EU Affairs Paolo Savona said on Tuesday the European Central Bank should have a statute similar to the one of other central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.
According to Savona, a eurosceptic economist whose appointment to the economy ministry was vetoed by Italy’s president, the European monetary union needs to be improved making changes to the rules governing the ECB.
Reporting by Gavin Jones; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg