Italy's EU Affairs minister says ECB should be similar to U.S. Fed

ROME (Reuters) - The new Italian minister for EU Affairs Paolo Savona said on Tuesday the European Central Bank should have a statute similar to the one of other central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.

FILE PHOTO: European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona adjusts his glasses as he holds a news conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Italy June 12, 2018 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

According to Savona, a eurosceptic economist whose appointment to the economy ministry was vetoed by Italy’s president, the European monetary union needs to be improved making changes to the rules governing the ECB.