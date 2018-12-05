Italy state lender to play growing role in economy relaunch

ROME (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will have a growing role in the relaunch of the country’s growth at a time of increasing economic slowdown, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday.

Tria said the CDP should “not have any anti-cyclical role, but it must help Italy’s prospects... also in the long-run”.

Speaking at the presentation of the CDP’s 2019-2021 business plan presentation, the minister said the lender had a key role in Italy’s use of European Union funds.

He also said it had to intervene in strategic sectors such as infrastructure, digital transformation and energy.