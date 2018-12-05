Italy state lender to play growing role in economy relaunch

ROME (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will have a growing role in the relaunch of the country’s growth at a time of increasing economic slowdown, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday.
Tria said the CDP should “not have any anti-cyclical role, but it must help Italy’s prospects... also in the long-run”.
Speaking at the presentation of the CDP’s 2019-2021 business plan presentation, the minister said the lender had a key role in Italy’s use of European Union funds.
He also said it had to intervene in strategic sectors such as infrastructure, digital transformation and energy.
Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giulia Segreti