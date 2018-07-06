FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 5:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

'Far too early' to indicate Italy's 2019 deficit target: Treasury source

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government has embarked on “positive” discussions with the European Commission over 2019 budget goals and it is “far too early” to indicate what any new deficit target might be, a Treasury source said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Reuters quoted two Treasury sources as saying the government planned to raise next year’s deficit target to around 1.4 percent of economic output against a goal of 0.8 percent drawn up by the previous administration.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Crispian Balmer

