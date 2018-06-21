FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 12:44 PM / in 2 hours

Italian economy minister reiterates that euro currency not in doubt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, arriving for his first meeting with fellow eurogroup ministers, said on Thursday the new anti-establishment government in Rome had no intention of leaving the euro.

Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (unseen) speaks during his first session at the Lower House of the Parliament in Rome, Italy, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

“The government position is that the euro is not up for discussion,” Tria told reporters, adding that EU ministers had no reason to fear his actions.

“I hope I am not a cause of concern. It is up to other people to decide if I am a worry. In general, I am not,” said the softly spoken economics professor.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Crispian Balmer

