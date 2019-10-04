Italy slightly revises up GDP growth in first and second quarters

FILE PHOTO: People buy fruit and vegetables in a street market in Rome, Italy, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian economy grew slightly more than previously reported in the first half of this year, according to revised data published on Friday by national statistics bureau ISTAT.

In the second quarter, gross domestic product rose by 0.1% from the previous three months and was up 0.1% year-on-year, ISTAT said, raising its previous estimate of 0.0% quarter-on-quarter and -0.1% year-on-year.

In the first quarter, the year-on-year GDP change was revised up to 0.0% from a previously reported -0.1%, while quarter-on-quarter data was unrevised at 0.1%.

The revisions may make it easier for the government to meet or marginally exceed its full-year growth target of 0.1%.