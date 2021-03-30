IMF says Italy economy could grow by around 4.25% this year

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian economy could grow by around 4.25% this year, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, hiking its previous forecast of 3% made in January.

The IMF said its projection, made in a report following its annual so-called “Clause IV” visit to Italy, was dependent on COVID-19 vaccinations being well advanced by late summer and continued economic support measures.

It warned that the latest forecast was surrounded by “considerable uncertainty”.