Italy's economic growth set to remain weak in near term: ISTAT

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s economy is likely to remain weak in the near term, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Friday, citing its leading indicator for November.

The euro zone’s third largest economy has been largely stagnant for the last seven quarters. Gross domestic product rose 0.1% in the third quarter on a quarter-on-quarter basis after an identical reading in the second quarter, data showed last month.

“The leading indicator points to a continuation of the phase of weakness of economic activity”, ISTAT said.

ISTAT on Wednesday revised its forecast for Italian gross domestic product growth in 2019 to 0.2% from a 0.3% projection it made in May.