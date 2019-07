New residential buildings are seen under construction in the outskirts of Rome, Italy September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s economy is likely to remain subdued in the next few months, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Friday, citing its leading indicator for June.

The euro zone’s third largest eked out growth of 0.1% in the first quarter from the previous three months, emerging from a shallow recession over the second half of last year.

ISTAT said its monthly leading indicator for June pointed to “a near term scenario of output weakness.”