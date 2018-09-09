Italian bond yield spread to fall as government starts to act: Tria

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - The premium Italy must pay to borrow on financial markets compared with less-indebted EU partners will fall as the new government starts to implement its policies, the economy and finance minister said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (unseen) speaks during his first session at the Lower House of the Parliament in Rome, Italy, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

Speaking at a business conference on the shores of Lake Como, Giovanni Tria said some of the coalition’s more radical budget measures would only be introduced gradually, reassuring investors that EU fiscal rules would not be snubbed.

“As the government puts words into actions, the (bond yield) spread will return to more normal levels,” Tria said.

Investors have heavily sold off Italian bonds since the new government took office in June, on concerns the governing coalition’s fiscal plans would put the country’s already huge debt pile under strain.

The gap between Italian and German bond yields rose to 293 basis points on Sept. 3, reaching its highest since the start of the new administration formed by the far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

Tria said the widening of the spread in August showed that “markets did not believe in government’s reassurances that it would cut its public debt”.

The spread tightened to 248 bps - its narrowest in nearly a month - on Friday after Italy’s two deputy prime ministers said the coalition would respect eurozone fiscal rules in the budget for next year.

The government will focus on growth with the aim of halving by next year a one-percentage gap that currently exists between Italy and the rest of the eurozone when it came to economic expansion, Tria said.

Government ministers have pledged to introduce a minimum income for the poor, water down a previous pension reform and reduce taxes in the forthcoming 2019 budget, which must be unveiled by the middle of October.

“We will implement these measures gradually... We are looking into Italy’s big state balance sheet to find financial resources to be shifted towards these measures,” Tria said.