Italy retail sales fall 10.5% m/m in April

Italian retail sales fell 10.5% in April from the month before, data showed on Friday, following a 21.3% fall in March.

National statistics institute ISTAT marginally revised down March’s data from an originally reported 20.5% drop.

Sales fell 26.3% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in April, ISTAT said.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 0.1% in April from the year earlier, based on Italy’s EU-harmonised index (HICP).