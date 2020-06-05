Business News
June 5, 2020 / 7:42 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Italy retail sales fall 10.5% m/m in April

1 Min Read

Italian retail sales fell 10.5% in April from the month before, data showed on Friday, following a 21.3% fall in March.

National statistics institute ISTAT marginally revised down March’s data from an originally reported 20.5% drop.

Sales fell 26.3% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in April, ISTAT said.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 0.1% in April from the year earlier, based on Italy’s EU-harmonised index (HICP).

Reporting by Federico Maccioni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below