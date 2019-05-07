Italy ready to break 3 percent deficit limit to cut taxes: Salvini

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will cut taxes this year even if it means pushing the budget deficit above the European Union’s 3 percent of gross domestic product ceiling, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday.
“Reducing taxes from 2019 is crucial”, Salvini said in a pre-recorded television interview. Asked if the government should be ready to break the 3 percent limit, the head of the right-wing League party replied: “yes, absolutely”.
Salvini, who is also interior minister in the coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, is campaigning ahead of European Parliament elections later this month.
Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Gavin Jones